Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTA) Short Interest Update

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFTA opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $8,841,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $19,300,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,756,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

