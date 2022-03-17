PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0049 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 24% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $243.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,804.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.52 or 0.06853487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.49 or 0.00270770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.69 or 0.00727109 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00066418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.81 or 0.00457819 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00378702 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,424,490 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.