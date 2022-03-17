Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PW traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,783. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $148.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.39. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $81.99.

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

