Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. National Bankshares increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$98.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.50 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.02.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded up C$2.32 on Thursday, reaching C$77.39. 36,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,583. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.80. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$24.71 and a 52 week high of C$87.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other news, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total transaction of C$117,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$328,554.50. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total value of C$113,838.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at C$2,609,889.93. Insiders sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104 over the last ninety days.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

