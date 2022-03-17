Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Short Interest Down 17.8% in February

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 29,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Professional from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ PFHD traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.66. 503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of -0.04. Professional has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10.

Professional ( NASDAQ:PFHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.41 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Professional will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Professional in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Professional by 163.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Professional in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Professional by 12,270.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Professional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

