Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Shares Up 1%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.80 and last traded at C$11.64. 83,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 60,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.53.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.95. The stock has a market cap of C$241.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.