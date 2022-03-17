Project Inverse (XIV) Price Reaches $0.0131 on Major Exchanges

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $474,744.56 and approximately $496,185.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00045578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.79 or 0.06885452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,484.33 or 0.99811733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00040155 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 53,708,652 coins and its circulating supply is 36,143,848 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

