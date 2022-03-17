Project Pai (PAI) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $5.92 million and $1.24 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00080105 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012134 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000172 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,797,096,170 coins and its circulating supply is 1,594,005,369 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.