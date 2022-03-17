Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.57. 3,752,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.18. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.67 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

