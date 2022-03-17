ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Shares Up 4.1%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 12,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 129,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 13.29.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

