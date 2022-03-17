Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.40 and last traded at $52.17. Approximately 8,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 28,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.