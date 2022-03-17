ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 970,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 28,424,340 shares.The stock last traded at $14.66 and had previously closed at $14.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.