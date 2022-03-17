ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $131.69

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $131.69, but opened at $140.87. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $148.79, with a volume of 35,930 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.33 and its 200 day moving average is $98.82.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 275,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.