Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.04

Shares of Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.04 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.83 ($0.05). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05), with a volume of 817,847 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of £11.66 million and a PE ratio of 39.50.
About Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM)
