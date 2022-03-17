Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.04

Shares of Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.04 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.83 ($0.05). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05), with a volume of 817,847 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of £11.66 million and a PE ratio of 39.50.

About Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro; and manufactures small and protein-reactive chemical reagents.

