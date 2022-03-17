Public Mint (MINT) Price Hits $0.0626 on Top Exchanges

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $46,897.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022423 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,448,026 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

