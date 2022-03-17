Pundi X NEM Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $3,469.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045717 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.55 or 0.06868668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,962.25 or 1.00071452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

