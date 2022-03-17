Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 1.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:PMM opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.53. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $8.92.
About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
