Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPCGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $116.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LJPC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

