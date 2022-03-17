Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,079.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

