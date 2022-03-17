Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBRA. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.35. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,747,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,592,000 after buying an additional 2,066,288 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 260,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,102,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 603,623 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.