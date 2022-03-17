Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for ArcelorMittal Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ArcelorMittal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.30.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.00 ($49.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.98.

Shares of MT opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.01.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

