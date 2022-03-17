Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln National Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.20 EPS.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.