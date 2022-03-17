Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Performant Financial Co. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Performant Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.80 million, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of -0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 444,685 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $871,582.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 24,229 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $48,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,334,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,642 and have sold 157,260 shares valued at $343,753. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

