Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Primerica, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Primerica in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.70 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $131.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.40. Primerica has a 1 year low of $121.22 and a 1 year high of $179.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,817,000 after buying an additional 29,802 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,676,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,267,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,345,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

