Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Steel Dynamics, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.55.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

