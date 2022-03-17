Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visteon in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Shares of VC stock opened at $110.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $136.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $43,396,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 958.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after buying an additional 277,234 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Visteon by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after buying an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Visteon by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,622,000 after buying an additional 216,817 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $24,012,000.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

