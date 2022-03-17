Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Issued By KeyCorp

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Xcel Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XEL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

XEL stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 102,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,834,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

