Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Lowered by Analyst

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hillman Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HLMN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $491,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 94,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

