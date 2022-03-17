Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.83.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$39.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 6.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.37. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$33.33 and a 12 month high of C$51.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

