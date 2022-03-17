Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 496,943 shares of company stock valued at $12,305,531 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,754,000 after purchasing an additional 998,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after purchasing an additional 878,317 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,705,000 after purchasing an additional 531,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,837,000 after purchasing an additional 335,343 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,073,000 after acquiring an additional 351,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

