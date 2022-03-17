Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

MA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $344.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.00. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $336.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

