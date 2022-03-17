Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Lifted by KeyCorp

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $189.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.75. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $194.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

