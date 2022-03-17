Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for United Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($4.36) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($4.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on UAL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.19 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

