Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Lowered by Analyst

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.62). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

VRDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.31) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,408,000 after buying an additional 628,494 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,426,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,978,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $18,650,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 847,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 180,009 shares in the last quarter.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

