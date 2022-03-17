Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WING. TheStreet lowered Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

Wingstop stock opened at $123.41 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $110.54 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 86.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

In other Wingstop news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after buying an additional 377,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.