Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Raised by Analyst

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.92. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $45.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

