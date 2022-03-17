Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $5.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.61. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

NYSE:UNH opened at $498.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.57. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $351.83 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

