QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Cut by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.83. 8,322,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,300,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $171.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.62 and its 200 day moving average is $160.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

