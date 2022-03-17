QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,054 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 10,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 8,755.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.45. 11,727,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,353,106. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.67. The stock has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

