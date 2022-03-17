QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 43,419 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 4.9% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $45,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $151.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,353,106. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $169.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

