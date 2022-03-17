Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.61

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $125.61 and last traded at $125.32, with a volume of 19641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.84.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.