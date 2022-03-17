Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.76 billion.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $122.84. 1,172,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,049. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.02. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.36.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,346,000 after buying an additional 407,330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,300,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 584,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

