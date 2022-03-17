Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Trading Up 14.9%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 14.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 37,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,202,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73.
In other news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,236.
About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)
Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
