QuarkChain Trading Up 1.7% This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $99.04 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

