Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.94

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.94 and traded as low as C$29.14. Quebecor shares last traded at C$29.14, with a volume of 218 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.A)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

