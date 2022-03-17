Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.27. Questerre Energy shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 12,602 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63.
About Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC)
