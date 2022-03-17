Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. Quotient Technology reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $146.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

QUOT opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $615.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

