Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Up 17.0% in February

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,750,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 22,000,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Several analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $14.62.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 889,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 30,287 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 229,838 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 91,185 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,822,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Featured Articles
