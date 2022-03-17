Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $270.42 million and approximately $19.25 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00045622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.56 or 0.06858976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,472.25 or 0.99691841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00040258 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,775,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 207,203,070,302 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

