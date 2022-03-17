Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 7.1% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $19,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000.

DFAT opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

